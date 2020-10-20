Snow emergencies being declared after first snowfall of season

City of Mankato reminds residents of snow emergency parking
By Jake Rinehart | October 20, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 5:43 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Communities across southern Minnesota have issued snow emergencies following Tuesday’s snow accumulation.

The City of Faribault declared a snow emergency from 1 a.m. through 8 a.m., or until roads have been plowed from curb to curb, Wednesday.

Faribault’s residents are advised that unattended vehicles are subject to ticketing and/or towing.

The City of Le Sueur declared a snow emergency that will begin at 4 a.m. Wednesday and expire at 4 a.m. Friday, or as otherwise noted on the City’s website or social media pages, which is where updates will also be posted.

The City of Sleepy Eye has declared a snow emergency for Main Street only.

All vehicles must be removed from Main Street by 4 a.m. Wednesday.

