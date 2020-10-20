Snow emergencies being declared after first snowfall of season

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Communities across southern Minnesota have issued snow emergencies following Tuesday’s snow accumulation.
The City of Faribault declared a snow emergency from 1 a.m. through 8 a.m., or until roads have been plowed from curb to curb, Wednesday.
Faribault’s residents are advised that unattended vehicles are subject to ticketing and/or towing.
The City of Le Sueur declared a snow emergency that will begin at 4 a.m. Wednesday and expire at 4 a.m. Friday, or as otherwise noted on the City’s website or social media pages, which is where updates will also be posted.
The City of Sleepy Eye has declared a snow emergency for Main Street only.
All vehicles must be removed from Main Street by 4 a.m. Wednesday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
