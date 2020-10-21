Blast of snow interrupts harvest season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The highest amount of snowfall our region has seen this early on in more than five decades, putting a wrench in what was a smooth start to the harvest season.
“Certainly to get this much snow this early is kind of unusual. I think for most farmers you’d have to go back to the Halloween blizzard of 1991 where we had this situation,” says Ag Expert Kent Theiss.
Despite what was a good start to harvest, many Minnesota farmers still have plenty of work left in the field.
“What happens obviously you get the snow and the corn and that kind of makes it hard to combine, hopefully, it’s early enough where we’ll get some warmer weather where the snow will at least get off the plants and then you just have to worry about getting through the fields, and fortunately we’ve been fairly dry up to this point so the fields are probably able to handle it," says Theiss.
Thiesse says farmers will also likely have to keep semis out of the field, at least temporarily, to avoid getting stuck, creating more traffic on the roadways, which other drivers should be aware of.
