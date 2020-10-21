Bundle Me Warm program begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato program set out to give families in need a way to stay warm this winter kicks off today.
Mankato Salvation Army’s Bundle Me Warm program runs through Friday.
The program, which offers donated cold-weather wear to those in need, has no financial or residential restrictions. All you need is an ID and a face covering while on site.
A limit of 10 people will be allowed to shop at a time. Families in need will be restricted to a one time only visit this season due to COVID-19.
The Bundle Me Warm store is located in the Youth Center at 700 South Riverfront Drive. It will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 am – 3:00 pm and Friday from 8:30 am-Noon.
