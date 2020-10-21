City leaf pick-up begins Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Although it may feel like we’ve jumped straight from summer to the winter season, Mankato’s city-wide leaf pick-up begins Monday.
If you’d like to have your leaves picked up, simply put them in rows and not big piles along the curb. Also, make sure there are no sticks or rocks because they can damage the leaf-vacuum machine.
“Make sure your garbage cans are back where they belong, not on the street, otherwise we have to go around those as well. So, it’s the day after your garbage pickup is when we come through,” says Joe Grabianowski from the City of Mankato.
The pickup runs weekly for four weeks, weather pending.
