First snow storm affects roads and drivers in the area

“Well I think a lot of people are still in their summer habits of driving a little fast. We’ve had a lot of high speeds all summer long and we’re continuing to see that into the winter months. We just need to make sure that we are traveling at a safe speed and never use their cruise control in the winter time. It just seems like when people use their cruise control, they tap their breaks and they can possible lose control," Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant, Troy Christianson said.