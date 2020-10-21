Go Fund Me for Arik Matson Surpasses $50,000

Matson was greeted with a warm welcome from hundreds who lined the streets of Waseca on Monday. He had been undergoing months of therapy in Nebraska after being shot in the line of duty in January. The goal for the fundraiser, which was created by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, is to raise $80,000 for a specialty vehicle to help transport Arik and his family now that he is back in Minnesota. The Association says an anonymous donor will be paying for the remainder of the cost of the vehicle, no matter the expense. The fundraiser will remain active to help the family pay for ongoing medical costs.