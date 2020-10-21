Hundreds of crashes reported after first major snow storm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Patrol says it responded to 59 reported vehicles off the road, 42 property damage crashes and three injury crashes in the greater Mankato area between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials say they responded to a total of 493 crashes, 48 involving injuries with one being serious. They add that a total of 614 vehicles ended up spinning out or going off the road and 22 semi-trucks jackknifed.
They attribute a lot of those crashes to better-weather driving habits.
“Well, I think a lot of people are still in their summer habits of driving a little fast. We’ve had a lot of high speeds all summer long and we’re continuing to see that into the winter months. We just need to make sure that we are traveling at a safe speed and never use their cruise control in the wintertime. It just seems like when people use their cruise control, they tap their breaks and they can possibly lose control,” Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said.
For the latest road conditions and crash reports, you can always call 5-1-1 or head to 511mn.org
