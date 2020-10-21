Local educator opens center for children with autism

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A gathering space for children with autism and their families.
That’s what Tayna Herbst’s non-profit, The Christopher Center brings to Mankato.
“I’ve had this dream for many, many years. Creating a space for families to come, to enjoy activities with their young children, to learn more about Autism and how they as parents can work with their child in that parenting style, not education or therapy style, to help teach their child those vital skills that they need to be successful in other environments," said The Christopher Center Founder, Tayna Herbst.
Herbst is an educator with the Mankato Area Public Schools Early Learning Program, serving as the Autism Specialist and an Assessment Specialist for children age birth until kindergarten.
Thanks to the space donation from the Madison East Center, she was able to open up The Christopher Center in September. It features a play space designed specifically for children with autism, with visual schedules, sensory activities and carefully selected educational toys.
As well as a gathering space for parents.
“To be able to talk with other parents who are experiencing the same things they are," explained Herbst.
Named after Herbst’s late brother, the center’s inspiration stems straight from the heart.
“My older brother Christopher had significant learning disabilities and he passed away at age of 17. I look back and think wow my parents were just absolutely amazing. Knowing now, what my brother’s IQ really was and what he was able to accomplish with getting a drivers license, getting a job...it’s just been so important in my heart with how I work with children, because I never say can’t," said Herbst.
The center provides various services, including autism screening, playroom rentals, parent/child classes, one-one consultations, and more.
