Mankato West’s season comes to an end with loss to Bloomington Kennedy

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) — After a day of postponements, most of the Section 2A soccer games were able to be played Wednesday, including the Mankato West boys' soccer game.
The Scarlets were looking to return to the section title game for the second straight year.
The Mankato West Scarlets are the defending section champions and squared-off against Bloomington Kennedy in a rematch of last year’s section title game in Albert Lea.
This year’s rematch between these two teams was also a close game, as the two teams enter the halftime break locked at a scoreless draw.
Bloomington Kennedy would turn the tables on Mankato West this year, however, as they would grab a 1-0 victory.
The Scarlets finish the 2020 season with a 6-5-2 record.
