Mankato’s Hockey Day Minnesota postponed until 2022

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hockey Day Minnesota, which was scheduled to be in Mankato, will have to wait one year before coming to the area.
The event is the latest to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Mankato will still host Hockey Day Minnesota in 2022 as the Minnesota Wild and FOX Sports North work out details to have a revised experience over the next few months.
There are still plans to have Hockey Day Minnesota 2021, although the format and dates for the statewide hockey celebration will be announced at a later date.
Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 will take place on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato at Blakeslee Stadium.
