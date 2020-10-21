Minnesota announces new resources for voters with disabilities

“The ability to cast a secret ballot has only recently become an option for blind Minnesotans, and today marks a step forward in our decades of advocacy that increases access to voting,” said Ryan Strunk, president of the National Federation of the Blind of Minnesota. “We applaud these measures to ensure that blind Minnesotans can protect both our safety and our privacy in this election. We look forward to continuing our long-standing, nonpartisan partnership with the Secretary of State to make this system even better in the future.”