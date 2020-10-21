Minnesota Department of Health holds COVID-19 media debriefing call

(KEYC) - Although it is too early to say exactly when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available, leaders of the Minnesota Department of Health say they are hopeful that there will be some coming in the months ahead.
Right now the state is making a plan for when the vaccine is available.
That plan is being referred to as phase one which will be very limited to an allocated group of people including long term care workers, those who work at assisted living facilities, doctors, nurses and anyone who desperately needs it.
“Phase one could take awhile because the goal of phase one is to make sure that we have addressed essential and mission critical staff as well as individuals who are at highest risk for severe COVID. In order to get through those populations, it would take a while. It just depends on the volume of vaccine that has been approved and is available through the pipeline," Minnesota Department of Health infectious disease director, Kris Ehresmann said.
The vaccines when available will not be available for walk-ins.
It will be in an enclosed setting like a health care facility and will prioritize essential workers or people who are high-risk.
