MNSU invites the public to attend election exploration webinar

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato will host an online Zoom webinar Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 7 p.m. that will explore what may happen on Election Day.
The “Election Day 2020: What Can You Expect?” webinar is free to attend and open to the public.
The event will feature Kevin Parsneau, professor of political science, and Fred Slocum, professor and director of the political science program in Minnesota State Mankato’s Department of Government.
The webinar will describe the difference between the electoral college and popular votes, explain the role of states in determining election laws pertaining to voting and counting the vote, clarify why we may not know who won the presidential election until after Nov. 3. and interpret the role of the Supreme Court in the 2000 elections and the potential for Supreme Court involvement in this presidential election.
The “Election Day 2020: What Can You Expect?" webinar was organized by MNSU Library Services and includes involvement from the Campus Election Engagement Project, Community Engagement, Maverick Involvement Team, Maverick Speech and Debate, Minnesota State Mankato College Democrats, Minnesota State Mankato College Republicans, St. Peter League of Women Voters, Student Government and the Student Events Team.
