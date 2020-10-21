Petal It Forward back for third year at Drummers Garden Center and Floral

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The third annual Petal It Forward will have a different look at this year amid the pandemic.
Petal It Forward is focused on paying it forward. All you have to do is show up at Drummers Garden Center and Floral between 4:00 and 5:30 p.m. tonight to receive two free bouquets of flowers.
“Just something colorful especially with the snow and cold so this is kind of really colorful bouquet. It would definitely brighten a desk or a room and the fun of it is you can give the extra bouquet to a random stranger or a co-worker, neighbor, or friend. It’s up to you who you want to share the flowers with,” says Kari Kantack, Floral Manager.
Drummer’s is asking you to take a picture of the Petal It Forward flowers you’ve received, post it to social media and tag them today or tomorrow for a chance to win a $20 gift card to the store.
