Prep Athlete: Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Madison Mathiowetz

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — A high sports IQ instilled at a young age has helped transform Madison Mathiowetz into an exceptional high school athlete, as she is the KEYC Prep Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 21.
“Sports have been a huge part of my life since I can remember. My family is extremely into sports, also. They’ve kind of led me into sports and raised me in it and that’s been a huge part of my success as an athlete,” Mathiowetz said.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Madison Mathiowetz excels on the softball field, basketball and volleyball court.
“She just has good sports IQ in general I feel,” Head Coach Jen Walter said.
This fall, the multi-sport athlete is leading the Knights' volleyball team in kills and efficiency, racking up an impressive 19 kills in the team’s home opener.
“Our setters are good, they know to give her the ball. If we get a good set up, we’re going to find Madison," Walter stated. "Our other teammates are really unselfish and understanding that she’s the girls we want to give the ball to in a free-ball situation, or we’re in a side out situation, we want to get it to her and let her take care of that.”
As a freshman, Mathiowetz starred as a varsity setter and has since come to fit the mold of a true middle hitter.
“She’s added so many different ways to attack the ball into her bag of tools to be a good hitter in the middle and she’s super-aggressive,” Walter continued.
St. Mary’s uses those traits to come right after opponents.
“We really practice up-tempo offense. We like to run quick stuff and we like to run not just your typical high-ball to the middle, high-ball to the outside.,” Mathiowetz said.
That high intensity all starts with Mathiowetz, who leads by example and makes plays all over the court.
“She wants the ball in those tough situations. She’s really good about off-speed, off-tempo things. She’ll get teams back on their heels and then she’ll attack aggressively on the next one,” Walter added.
Whether it be her seven years of volleyball experience or love for the sport, Mathiowetz is a winner.
“Madison’s out to win, whether it’s a drill in practice or if you’re playing a game of cards with her, she wants to win,” concluded Walter.
Her natural instincts and infectious work ethic are why Mathiowetz is the KEYC Prep Athlete of the Week.
