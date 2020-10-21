Salvation Army sees COVID-19 outbreak following conference

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army says 20 of its staff members from Minnesota and North Dakota tested positive for the coronavirus after 62 people attended a recent conference in Minnesota.
Of the 20 infected people who attended the conference in Finlayson, a spokesman says none were hospitalized. The outbreak comes as Minnesota is experiencing widespread transmission of the coronavirus.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,082 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 126,591.
There have been 35 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, the largest spike in daily death tolls since May. The statewide death toll is now at 2,281. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,608.
There are 109,963 people who are no longer isolated.
9,147 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,473 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,560,520.
Minnesota state employees who’ve been working from home during the pandemic were informed this week that they’ll likely continue telecommuting at least through the end of the school year in June.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,276 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 109,492.
There have been 31 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,583.
84,656 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
912,492 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
