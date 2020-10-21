Water conservation exhibit opens at Blue Earth County Historical Society

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society is opening its next exhibit to the public Thursday which focuses on statewide water issues.
The interactive exhibit engages the public through personal stories, historical content and scientific information about water quality and how it impacts the environment.
It also contains localized information about south-central Minnesota’s river basin and its relationship to other water basins in North America.
“Basically, the Minnesota River water goes to the Gulf of Mexico and Hudson Bay,” said BECHS Curator and Archivist Shelley Harrison. “So what we do affects downstream just as if what we do in Mankato, Blue Earth County and the Greater Blue Earth River Basin affects downstream too.”
The exhibit opens to the public Thursday with scheduled in-person appointments on the historical society’s website.
