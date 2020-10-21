Weekly state high school football rankings

Members of the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers football team get set at the line of scrimmage during practice Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Blue Earth, Minn. (Source: Rob Clark)
By Associated Press | October 21, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 6:18 PM

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 21, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers; teams in bold are located within the KEYC News Now viewing area.

Class 6A

Rank School Record Total Points Prv.
1 Lakeville South (3) 2-0 48 1
2 Eden Prairie (2) 2-0 47 2
3 Prior Lake 2-0 40 3
4 Woodbury 2-0 33 5
5 St. Michael-Albertville 2-0 32 T6
6 Champlin Park 2-0 22 8
7 Maple Grove 2-0 20 9
8 East Ridge 2-0 18 T10
9 Farmington 2-0 10 T10
10 Lakeville North 1-1 3 4

Others receiving votes: Totino-Grace 1, Osseo 1.

Class 5A

Rank School Record Total Points Prv.
1 Chaska (6) 2-0 60 1
2 St. Thomas Academy 2-0 51 2
3 Owatonna 2-0 45 4
4 Rogers 2-0 44 3
5 Moorhead 2-0 34 6
6 Mankato West 2-0 30 5
7 Andover 2-0 28 7
8 Mahtomedi 2-0 13 NR
9 Chanhassen 1-0 11 9
10 Robbinsdale Armstrong 0-1 5 10

Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 3, Tartan 3, Spring Lake Park 2, Monticello 1.

Class 4A

Rank School Record Total Points Prev.
1 Hutchinson (7) 2-0 70 1
2 Marshall 2-0 61 2
3 Fridley 2-0 52 3
4 Orono 2-0 41 T6
T5 Rocori 2-0 38 5
T5 Becker 1-0 38 4
7 Detroit Lakes 2-0 28 T6
8 Byron 2-0 25 T8
9 Willmar 2-0 14 10
10 Jordan 2-0 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Simley 7, Grand Rapids 2, South St. Paul 1.

Class 3A

Rank School Record Total Points Prv.
1 Annandale (5) 2-0 70 2
2 Rochester Lourdes (1) 2-0 66 T3
3 Cannon Falls 3-0 65 T3
4 Albany 2-0 52 5
5 Dassel-Cokato 2-0 47 T6
6 Waseca (2) 1-1 41 1
7 Pierz 2-0 36 T6
8 Stewartville 1-0 17 T8
T9 Rockford 2-0 10 NR
T9 Mora 2-0 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Aitkin 7, New London-Spicer 6, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4, Litchfield 4, Luverne 3, Brooklyn Center 1, Plainview/Elgin-Millville 1.

Class 2A

Rank School Record Total Points Prv.
1 Caledonia (5) 1-0 68 1
2 Minneapolis North (2) 2-0 65 2
3 Redwood Valley 2-0 49 3
4 Blue Earth Area 2-0 45 4
5 Moose Lake Willow River 2-0 41 5
6 Barnesville 2-0 34 T7
7 West Central Ashby 3-0 27 6
8 Chatfield 2-0 22 10
9 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 2-0 20 9
10 Paynesville 2-0 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Eden Valley-Watkins 4, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 2, Crosby-Ironton 1.

Class A

Rank School Record Total Points Prv.
1 Blooming Prairie (5) 2-0 57 1
2 Mahnomen-Waubun (1) 2-0 53 2
3 Minneota 2-0 51 3
4 Dawson-Boyd 2-0 43 4
5 Mayer Lutheran 2-0 34 T5
6 Browerville 2-0 26 T5
7 Wabasso 2-0 22 T8
8 Underwood 2-0 19 7
9 Hinckley-Finlayson 2-0 7 NR
10 BOLD 2-0 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Murray County Central 4, Breckenridge 3, New Ulm Cathedral 2, Randolph 2, Wabasha-Kellogg 1.

Class 9-MAN

Rank School Record Total Points Prv.
1 Hills-Beaver Creek (3) 2-0 46 1
2 Stephen-Argyle (1) 2-0 40 5
3 Win-E-Mac 2-0 38 T3
4 Grand Meadow (1) 2-0 37 6
5 Mountain Iron-Buhl 1-0 28 2
6 Cromwell 2-0 25 T7
7 Mountain Lake Area 1-1 13 NR
8 South Ridge 2-0 10 T7
9 Southland 2-0 7 NR
10 Verndale 2-0 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Fertile-Beltrami 4, Ogilvie 4, Renville County West 3, Hancock 3, Cherry 3, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 3, North Central 3, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 1, NCE-UH 1.

