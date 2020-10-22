Bethany Vikings Esports team lands local celebrity on staff

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “Erik Lonnquist is a Bethany Alumni and a world famous, it is called a Shoutcaster and content creator. He has hundreds of thousands, if not millions of followers," director of of Bethany Vikings Esports team, Lucas Fricke said.
Shoutcasting is all about narrating what is happening on the screen when the games are being played.
It’s called Shoutcasting because the play-by-play commentating of Esports involves energy, excitement and often shouting.
Bethany Lutheran College recently announced that world renowned Shoutcaster and play-by-play commentator, Erik Lonnequist, known in Esports as DoA, is joining its team.
Lucas Fricke, director of Bethany Lutheran Vikings Esports team is ecstatic to have DoA be a part of what they are building at the college.
“We are so excited to have him, he is volunteering his time to help Bethany as our new director of Esports broadcasting to launch our broadcast. It’s something unique to Bethany, no other school is doing this and it’s something we’re good at," Fricke said.
He will be working with students who want to go into the Esports broadcasting world.
“Working directly with students to get them experience to go directly into the industry. Erik always says there are people who are really really talented at broadcasting and there are people who really know a lot about Esports, but there is not a lot who could do both. At Bethany, our mission and our mission of the Esports program is to produce both," Fricke said.
The players are equally excited for the opportunity to work with the best of the best.
“There’s so many casters in Overwatch, none of them really make it to the top like he did. He is just one of the best out there, he is one of the biggest names and is one of the best at what he does too," first-year student at Bethany Lutheran College and Overwatch player on the Esports team, Brady Johnson said.
Overwatch player and first-year student at BLC, Brady Johnson is over the moon about getting to be in the presence of his idol.
“I’m a big Overwatch guy and he was a caster in the Overwatch league for a while. I always watched him and I thought that was so cool, I always look up to people like that so the fact that he is coming here, that is pretty big.”
The Bethany Vikings Esports program is only two years old and isn’t slowing down any time soon.
