Blast of winter has bar owners strategizing

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After months of adjusting their business plan to accommodate outdoor seating amid the pandemic, many local bars and restaurants are having to strategize once again thanks to Mother Nature.
The Circle Inn Bar has been closed to indoor bar patrons and heavily relied on outdoor seating. Now it’s having to weigh options once again after its outdoor tent collapsed underneath a heavy blanket of snow earlier this week, also causing the heaters below to snap in half. Owner of the Circle Inn, Jen Bobholz, says they plan to keep their indoor seating closed until at least January.
“It’s not that I don’t want to have people in there. I’m worried about having to turn customers away a lot. I’m worried about crowd control, I’m worried about my staff having to police and I’m worried about having more people on with the very minimal customers that can be in there,” says Bobholz.
Bobholz says as the holidays approach, now it’s more important than ever to shop local. The Circle Inn plans to turn its focus to off-sale liquor and curbside pickup in order to keep revenue flowing.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.