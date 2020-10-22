Gov. Tim Walz signs $1.9 billion bonding bill into law

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz has officially signed a $1.9 billion bonding bill into law.
It’s the largest bonding bill passed in Minnesota’s history and will fund several projects in southern Minnesota.
In our area, some of the highlights include more than $38-million dollars for the city of Henderson to fix Highway 93 and help avoid flooding problems in the future.
Martin County will receive about $2 million to begin work on a new County Justice Center facility to be located in Fairmont.
In North Mankato, Caswell Park will get 2 million dollars to fund upgrades.
Nearly $8 million will be dedicated to the city of Vernon Center for water infrastructure improvements.
The city of Waldorf will also take care of crumbling water infrastructure, receiving $858,000 in funding.
“As I said and I will say again everybody deserves to have clean, safe, affordable water services," said Sen. Julie Rosen (R-Vernon Center)
The measure also contains about $200 million in tax cuts for businesses and farmers
“Long story short, farmers and small business people can now deduct more from their taxes giving them the ability to take more out of every dollar that they earn and hopefully keep it invested locally,” said Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato).
In addition the bill includes over 600 million for transportation infrastructure, including local roads and bridges.
“That’s excellent, not just from the economic stimulus standpoint but to keep our bridges and roads up to date," continued Frentz.
“Blue Earth County is going to see four projects this coming year , whereas in 2019 they saw zero and of course Blue Earth County has more bridges than any other counties in the state," added Rosen.
