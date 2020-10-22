Gov. Walz signs bonding bill into law

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz has officially signed a $1.9 billion bonding bill into law.
It’s the largest bonding bill passed in Minnesota’s history and will fund several projects in southern Minnesota. The measure also contains about $200 million in tax cuts for businesses and farmers
In our area, some of the highlights include more than $38-million dollars for the city of Henderson to fix Highway 93 and help avoid flooding problems in the future.
Martin County will receive about $2 million to begin work on a new County Justice Center facility to be located in Fairmont.
In North Mankato, Caswell Park will get 2 million dollars to fund upgrades.
Nearly $8 million will be dedicated to the city of Vernon Center for water infrastructure improvements.
The city of Waldorf will also take care of crumbling water infrastructure, receiving $858,000 in funding.
