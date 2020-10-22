Minnesota BCA asks for public’s help in locating missing person

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert Thursday for Kimberlea Jean Becklund.
Becklund was last seen near Redwood Falls Monday, Oct. 19.
Authorities say the vehicle she was driving was located abandoned outside Redwood Falls Thursday.
Becklund was last seen wearing light-colored jeans, brown cowboy boots, a purple t-shirt and a black or dark gray full zip North Face jacket.
Anyone with information can call the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 637-4036 or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at (651) 793-7000.
