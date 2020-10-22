Plane makes emergency landing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Delta plane headed for Minneapolis makes an emergency landing at the Rochester International Airport.
The plane took off from St. Louis around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Officials say crew members onboard declared an emergency and requested to land. The aircraft landed in Rochester around 7:20 a.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene. All 39 passengers and four crew members required “no medical attention,” according to the airport. No details have been released on what caused the emergency landing.
