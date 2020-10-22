Prep Athlete: Olseth taking on leadership role for Scarlets

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West boys' soccer team advanced to the section 2A semifinals this season thanks in part to an elite goalscorer heading the Scarlet attack.
We took a look at why junior Caspar Olseth is our Prep Athlete of the Week.
“As a fan of soccer, I enjoy watching him play above all else,” said Mankato West head coach, Dan Blaisdell.
There’s no shortage of talent for Scarlet forward Caspar Olseth.
“He makes difficult things look easy, and that’s the sign of a really good player,” Blaisdell added.
The junior showcases plenty of skill on the ball and can score in a variety of ways making it difficult for a team to defend when the dynamic forward makes a run into the 18.
“He’s kind of like what you would call a five tool baseball player, he’s got a complete game. He can use both feet, use his head, he can trap, he’s solid fundamentally across the board. Above all, he’s a super intelligent player. I expect things out of him every time he gets the ball,” said Blaisdell.
“Having fun. I play a lot for fun with siblings, friends, it comes naturally,” said Olseth.
Olseth continues to grow as a leader for the Scarlets since scoring the game winning goal in the section 2A tournament last year to put West in the state tournament. In the team’s first test of 2020, Olseth found the back of the net five times against Red Wing setting the stage for a number of big performances which included a hat trick in the Scarlets section opener versus Southwest Christian.
“We lost Tyler Makela last year who was an all-state forward who scored a lot of goals, then we dealt with a couple of injuries earlier in the year with some of our offensive players. Caspar had to shoulder the burden of it. It took some adjusting, but he’s really smart, a heady player and he’s able to do it,” said Blaisdell.
“I’m just trying to do the same thing I usually do. Play smart soccer, play for the team. My individual goals are important for me, but that’s a whole separate thing. I’m doing it for the team,” said Olseth.
The striker’s game-changing ability is why Caspar Olseth is our Prep Athlete of the Week.
