South Central College offers tuition aid for farmers impacted by COVID-19

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As part of Governor Tim Walz’s $7.7 million dollar COVID-19 relief plan for farmers, $250,000 is set to be available in scholarships for farmers.
That initiative aims to help farmers impacted financially by the pandemic.
“A farmer that has identified with having to participate in mediation. Or if a farmer is dealing with bankruptcy or some significant market influence as a result from the coronavirus,” said SCC’s Dean of Agriculture and Director of the Minnesota State Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence, Brad Schloesser.
This scholarship is for farmers enrolled or enrolling in Farm Business Programs within the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system such as South Central College (SCC).
South Central College currently has 16 Farm Business Management instructors, who last year served 612 farmers.
For more information on tuition and eligibility contact South Central College.
