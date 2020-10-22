St. Peter’s season comes to a close following last-minute goal by Southwest Christian

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 6 seed St. Peter Saints girls' soccer team looked to upset Southwest Christian Wednesday in the Section 2A semifinals at Champions Hall in Eden Prairie.
The game was played indoors, so neither team had to brace the elements in this contest.
This match was tight throughout the entire contest, with both teams entering halftime tied 0-0.
Southwest Christian would strike first, finding the back of the net with 22 minutes remaining in the second half.
St. Peter would counter with an equalizing goal of their own with 7:45 remaining in regulation.
Southwest Christian would bring the Saints' season to a dramatic finish by scoring with 46 seconds left in the match and ultimately giving them the 2-1 victory and handing St. Peter its first loss of the season.
St. Peter finished the 2020 season with a record of 10-1-2.
