ACLU sues state over COVID-19 prison safety

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is suing the state, alleging prison officials have not taken adequate precautions to protect inmates from COVID-19.
The ACLU-MN filed a petition asking a court to force the state to keep people in custody safe. According to a DOC database, 937 inmates in the prison systems have tested positive for the virus, with 270 cases still active. Two inmate’s deaths have also been linked to COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.