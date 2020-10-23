MAPS summer food program extends to end of 2021 school year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The USDA has extended the Mankato Area Public School’s (MAPS) free summer food program to the end of this school year.
Free meals are available for anyone in the community, 18 years old and younger. Meals are available via drive up at Mankato West and East High Schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
“When you come to pick up a meal at our schools you will receive a breakfast and a lunch,. A breakfast for tomorrow and a lunch for today. That lunch is a hot meal, since we are currently cooking for our students who are in the schools,” said MAPS Food Services Director, Darcy Stueber.
Families are asked to fill out a pre-order form prior to arriving so the school knows how much food to prepare. That’s available on the Mankato Area Public School’s website.
