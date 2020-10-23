MDH: 17 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 1,721 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,574 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 129,863.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 2,314. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,623.
There are 114,679 people who are no longer isolated.
9,338 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,510 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,614,124.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,648 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 112,746.
There have been 23 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,620.
86,595 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
925,332 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
