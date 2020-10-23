More than 1.1 Million Minnesotans have voted

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As election day nears, more than 1.1 million Minnesotans have already cast their ballots
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the number of early ballots this election is almost double what the state saw for the entire 2016 election. In Blue Earth County, more than 13 thousand absentee ballots have been accepted, with more than 20 thousand applications submitted.
As a reminder, Blue Earth County is opening a second location for early voters on Tuesday, October 27 at the MRCI building in Mankato located at 15 Map Drive.
