Pick of the Litter: Socks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is Socks.
Socks is a 5-year-old male domestic short-haired cat. He is very easy-going and loves to play.
When he arrived at BENCHS one month ago, he was sick and injured. Since then, he’s made a full recovery, but he still walks with a slight limp that his daily joint supplements help with.
Socks is neutered and microchipped and is looking for an owner who can spend time with him. He doesn’t mind being around other cats.
Visit BENCHS.org if you are interested in adopting Socks. The shelter is allowing visitors inside its building by appointment only.
