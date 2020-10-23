Saliva testing location opens in Mankato; state launches at home saliva testing pilot program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state’s fifth COVID-19 saliva testing location has opened up in Mankato.
The Minnesota Department of Health site opened its doors just a few minutes ago at noon. It offers free saliva testing to anyone who needs it. Testing is located at 1940 Adams Street, inside the former Gander Mountain building.
Testing runs from noon until 7:00 p.m. Fridays Mondays and Tuesdays and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the weekends.
Appointments can be made through the Vault Health registration site.
In addition to opening a saliva COVID-19 testing location in Mankato, the state has also launched a pilot program for at-home saliva tests in two dozen counties.
In our region, eligible residents include those living in Le Sueur, Steele, and Lyon Counties. Through the mail order program, Minnesotans can order a saliva test online to be shipped to their home. They then perform the test under the supervision of a health care professional via a telehealth visit. The results are then emailed to the person in 24-48 hours.
