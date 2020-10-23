“Teigs Day” honors Waseca teen who died in car crash one year ago

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) -High School students and faculty are honoring the memory of their classmate and friend, Lexi Tiegs, who died in a crash one year ago today.
“Tiegs Day", a day in memory of 15-year-old Lexi Tiegs, who passed away as a passenger in a pickup accident that hit a power pole last year.
Students and Faculty sported shirts honoring the late teen and crocs, something they say Teigs wore to school nearly every day.
The day began with a moment of silence
“Just to honor her memory and our love of Lexi and itt was for her friends too. They knew that this was a hard day and we recognize that and we want to honor that,” said Waseca High School Principal Jason Miller.
“It’s nice to be able to celebrate her life together, even though she can’t be here” said Waseca High School Junior Jordan Hofmeister.
“Because this day was really hard for us last year and tomorrow too. We all came together last year so it’s nice to come together again just to remember her and everything,” said Waseca High School Junior Grace Herbst.
Teigs was known to shine a light wherever she went.
“Lexi, she was kind to everyone. She loved to come have fun and laugh. She came and supported the Blue Jays at all the sporting events and was just an all around wonderful human being,” said Miller.
And be there for anyone to lean and count on.
“She was a really bright person, she always knew what to do in every situation. So I feel like a lot of people went to her for support, because she always knew how to help people. It’s tough without her,” added Hofmeister.
For Lexi’s mother, the outpour of supports aids in the healing process.
“I feel truly blessed that she has such good friends and that they all still remember her today. I know it’s hard for them to get through this as well as it is for me but with their support we will get through it together,” said Lexi’s mother Jackie Tiegs.
Later in the evening, Jackie’s Mother will be hosting a balloon release in her daughter’s honor.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.