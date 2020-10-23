Vice President Mike Pence will host campaign event in Minn. before Election Day

"Donald Trump and Mike Pence have been a complete disaster for Minnesota families — from their attacks on Social Security to trade wars that hurt our farmers to attempted rollbacks of the ACA that would take away people’s health insurance during a pandemic. Now, nine months after Donald Trump promised that the virus was ‘totally under control,’ and only hours after he said Americans were learning to live with coronavirus, Minnesota families are still dealing with the fallout of his disastrous coronavirus response and even seeing new surges of cases across our state. Nearly 130,000 Minnesotans have been infected by the virus, and tens of thousands more are out of work.