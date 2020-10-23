Vice President Mike Pence will host campaign event in Minn. before Election Day

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Trump campaign announced Friday that Vice President Mike Pence will attend campaign rallies in North Carolina and Minnesota before Election Day.
Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks at the ‘Make America Great Again!’ victory rallies in Kinston, North Carolina, Sunday and at 1 p.m. local time at the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing Monday.
Both events will include Vice President Mike Pence and other Republican candidates, according to a Trump campaign news release. The campaign did not indicate which Republican candidates from Minnesota would be participating.
In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, anyone who attends the events will be given a temperature check, face mask, which attendees will be instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.
Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin released the following statement regarding the vice president’s visit on Monday:
"Donald Trump and Mike Pence have been a complete disaster for Minnesota families — from their attacks on Social Security to trade wars that hurt our farmers to attempted rollbacks of the ACA that would take away people’s health insurance during a pandemic. Now, nine months after Donald Trump promised that the virus was ‘totally under control,’ and only hours after he said Americans were learning to live with coronavirus, Minnesota families are still dealing with the fallout of his disastrous coronavirus response and even seeing new surges of cases across our state. Nearly 130,000 Minnesotans have been infected by the virus, and tens of thousands more are out of work.
"It didn’t need to be this bad. The Trump administration intentionally misled the American people about the severity of the virus in a shameless attempt to preserve his own political future. But Vice President Pence won’t mention any of that next week. He’ll attempt to gloss over the administration’s incompetence and present an alternate reality that is completely separated from what Minnesota families are dealing with each day.
“With the election under two weeks away, we have a massive opportunity to hold this failed administration accountable. Minnesotans see through Trump and Pence’s failed leadership and are heading to the polls in mass to defeat Trump and elect Joe Biden and DFLers up and down the ticket.”
