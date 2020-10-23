Waseca County Sheriff’s Deputy reflects on recovery

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Langr reflects on his long journey of recovery after what happened one year ago.
“It’s finally starting to feel like normal again. It was almost 300 days before I was able to go back to work and now it feels like it used to and I got a few more holes in my feet and it can hurt after a long day but the days feel right, it feels like it used to be,” says Langr.
Langr was responding to a fatal crash on October 23, 2019, when he accidentally came into contact with a power line and was electrocuted. The weeks and even months that followed included several surgeries. However, 10 months after his accident, he returned to full duty. Langr says he also has been in contact with the family of 15-year-old Lexi Tiegs, who died in the crash he responded to.
“The support the community has given both to my family and to Lexi’s family has been unreal and I don’t think it could be overstated. Love you guys,” says Langr.
As part of homecoming week, the Waseca Bluejays are honoring Tiegs, who would have been a junior in high school this year. Students are remembering her today by wearing bluejay gear and crocs.
