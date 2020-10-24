KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight, cloudy with light snow developing, lows around 26 winds out of the northeast around 5 mph. New snowfall accumulation less than an inch. Sunday, cloudy with snow showers highs around 31, winds north around 5-10 mph. New snow fall accumulation around an inch to an inch and a half. Sunday night, snow wrapping up with lows around 16, winds northwest around 5-10 mph. Monday, chilly with a high around 25 under a partly sunny sky.