Mankato Farmers Market adapting to colder weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the fall activities in the area is the Mankato Farmers Market which has seen a significant drop in vendors since the cold front came into town.
The market is usually held throughout the week and on weekends and they have seen record breaking numbers for sales amid the pandemic.
They have one more week to go before the last of the Mankato Farmers Market for the fall season.
This traditionally cold fall season not only affects the numbers of vendors at the market, but also some of their crops as well.
“A lot of these crops, we were able to pick in advance. For instance squash, more likely pumpkins have been picked a couple of weeks ago already and stored quite well inside. Some of your other crops such as your cabbage, kohlrabi, brussel sprouts and that sort of thing, they can handle the cold just fine. However, now the issue is if you have field work to do just like a lot of the grain farmers out there still have corn standing. Now we’re hoping for a second fall to warm things up and still dry them out so we can get fall tillage done if need be," vice president of Mankato Area growers association Tim Guldan said.
That isn’t stopping the loyal customers from coming out and getting their favorite homegrown goodies.
“The nice thing about our market here, is that we have a very strong customer base that comes by. I mean at 8 o’clock today, a few of us had just pulled in right before 8 thinking that there is no reason for us to be here real early, but there were a couple customers waiting here for the open bell. It’s nice seeing people wanting to support their local farmers here," Guldan said.
After the fall market ends there will be a couple of dates for a winter market.
Winter Schedule
Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
November 7th & 14th
December 19th
January 9th & 23rd
February 6th
The winter markets are located at Drummers Garden Center 281 Saint Andrews Drive.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.