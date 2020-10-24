Trick or Treat Walk for the Animals adds a fashionable twist to annual fundraiser

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter residents and their pets came together to celebrate Halloween and raise money for an important cause this weekend. The annual Trick or Treat Walk for the Animals was held in St. Peter where members of the local community came together in fashionable ways to raise money for the Providing Animals With Shelter, also known as PAWS. PAWS provides lost or surrendered animals with temporary shelter until adoptive families can be found.
“The PAWS walk is our one main fundraiser for the PAWS program for the year, and it helps offset the cost to spay and neuter our stray and surrendered pets so that we can find them forever loving homes,” said Janet Ireland, Community Service Officer of the St. Peter Police Department. PAWS celebrated the 20 year anniversary of the walk with trick or treat themed stations along the route. Area sponsors provided take-home items for participants to enjoy. “After walkers come and register here, they start on a path that’s about a mile and a half long, and there are 10 stop locations along the way and they get to collect fun stuff at each stop.”
Kind Veterinarian Clinic, a partner with PAWS, was a primary sponsor of the event. Alaina Olson, a technician at the clinic, added “The Kind Veterinary Clinic [has] the pound there. So all the animals that are unfortunately strays are brought in there through the police department or the sheriff’s department, and they’re held for 5 to 7 days in hopes that the owner will claim them, and if not, we put them up for adoption.” In addition to contributing funds for a good cause, owners dolled up their friends on four paws. “The costumes are just a perk. It’s so fun to see everybody dressed up.”
