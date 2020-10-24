Trick or Treat Walk for the Animals adds a fashionable twist to annual fundraiser

Kind Veterinarian Clinic, a partner with PAWS, was a primary sponsor of the event. Alaina Olson, a technician at the clinic, added “The Kind Veterinary Clinic [has] the pound there. So all the animals that are unfortunately strays are brought in there through the police department or the sheriff’s department, and they’re held for 5 to 7 days in hopes that the owner will claim them, and if not, we put them up for adoption.” In addition to contributing funds for a good cause, owners dolled up their friends on four paws. “The costumes are just a perk. It’s so fun to see everybody dressed up.”