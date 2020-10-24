Union Market opens its doors to the area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From paintings, lotions, clothing items and even some snacks.
Union Market has stamped themselves as being a one-stop-shop for the town of Mankato.
Ashley Siehler, one of the many talented vendors at Union Market, is the owner of Coyote and Bee Studio.
Her studio is focused around illustrative work and in particular the fantasy and children genres.
She produces stickers, paintings and prints.
Siehler believes that shopping local and small is more important than a lot of people realize.
“How you feel about your town versus how you feel about your state. You feel like you have a voice and much more importance in it and you see where it’s going and what’s growing in it. So when you invest in a small business that you love, you’re investing in people that are your neighbors who live locally and your jobs are all local.”
Shop Small Month is all November long in Mankato.
The month is dedicated to helping support businesses like Union Market, Coyote and Bee Studio and all of the other local shops the area has to offer.
The store has its own items to sell, but they also allow vendors to come into their place and sell their creations.
Artists can also participate in events that will help them grow.
“It would have a kitchen, apothecary, the accessories, the apparel, the art, gifts and home. So it would be all unified together instead of a little bit more disjointed like here is one vendor and here is another vendor," Union Market owner, Gina Moorhead said.
The shop isn’t like any other retail store and owner Gina Moorhead compares it to an art museum gift shop.
“There’s cool designs and little things that you wouldn’t necessarily find just anywhere. I think that is what we are going for because there is no much talent in Mankato and we just really wanted to have a home for all of that.”
Union Market is located on 615 South Front Street, and once you get inside, the store has its own personality and spunk.
The Union Market is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
