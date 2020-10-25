Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools announces update to learning model

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools announces an update for their learning model.
Grades kindergarten through fifth grade are moving to a hybrid model.
Grades six through 12 will not have school on Monday or Tuesday and will begin distance learning on Oct. 28th.
According to the district’s website, the decision to change the learning model came after a small number of COVID-19 cases in the school community and after close contacts were identified.
Middle and high school students will operate under a distance learning model through Nov. 25th.
For more information, visit the district’s website.
