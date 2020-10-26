Canadian ethanol producer acquires Corn Plus

Canada’s largest fuel ethanol producer Greenfield Global announcing the acquisition of Corn Plus in Winnebago. Greenfield says it believes the acquisition will enhance the company’s ability to service low-carbon fuel markets more effectively and efficiently. Greenfield Global purchased the Corn Plus facility in a receivership process. The company expects to produce fuel ethanol and its co-products once a startup plan is established. Before it closed, Corn Plus produced 48 million gallons of ethanol per year.