The Docket: new early voter location to open, Pence to visit Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We are nearly a week out from Election Day.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Oct. 26, 2020.
Blue Earth County will be opening up another early voting location this week.
That location will be at the MRCI site off of Map and Stadium Drive.
Voters will be able to drop off ballots, ask questions, check their registration status and vote early in person.
The site will be open to voters starting on Tuesday.
You can also still vote early at the Historic Courthouse.
Hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Vice President Mike Pence visits Minnesota Monday.
Pence is campaigning at an airport in Hibbing, Minnesota.
