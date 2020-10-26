Franklin woman airlifted following crash

FRANKLIN, Minn. (KEYC) - A Franklin woman is airlifted following a one-vehicle crash.
Renville County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Peyton Loken drove around “road closed” signs north of Fairfax then crashed into a large dirt pile.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Loken was apparently not wearing a seatbelt at the time. First responders removed her from the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving before being airlifted to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.
Her condition is currently unknown, authorities suspect alcohol to have been a factor in the crash.
