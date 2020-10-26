Jason Lewis successfully undergoes emergency surgery for ‘life-threatening’ hernia

“I am very pleased to report that according to Congressman Lewis' doctor, his emergency surgery this morning to treat an internal hernia was successful and minimally invasive. Provided that his recovery continues on a positive trajectory, doctors anticipate that he is likely to be released from the hospital in the next couple of days. On behalf of Jason and his wife Leigh, thank you for all the prayers and well wishes that have poured in from across the nation, and let me assure you that nothing will keep Jason Lewis sidelined in his fight to protect Minnesotans from the radical left’s assault on our police officers, economy and our Minnesota way of life,” read a statement from Szymanski.