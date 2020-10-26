Jason Lewis undergoes emergency surgery

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - The campaign for Senate candidate Jason Lewis announcing he was rushed into emergency surgery Monday morning.
His campaign team says he went to the emergency room after experiencing severe abdominal pain. Following tests and examination, doctors determined that he is suffering from a severe internal hernia, a diagnosis which they indicated is life-threatening if not treated quickly. Lewis underwent surgery shortly after. The campaign plans to release more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.