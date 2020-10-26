Local company offers D.I.Y. Halloween costume ideas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking to save some extra cash on a Halloween costume this year, one local company has some budget-friendly ideas for you, and you won’t need much more than a simple box.
Mankato moving company Two Men and a Truck has created a few tutorial videos on designing everything from a couch potato to Frankenstein, all made from a box.
“It’s definitely an affordable option because a lot of this you can do with a single can of spray paint and some cardboard paper,” says Matt Quirk, General Manager at Two Men and a Truck.
To check out the full list of DIY boxtume ideas, along with step by step instructions, visit twomenandatruck.com
