Mankato YWCA to host annual Women’s Leadership Conference virtually

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Young Women’s Christian Association’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference is taking place next week on November 5th. The conference provides a morning of lessons in professional growth, leadership, and inspiration.
“You know sometimes, as women, we need reminders of the power we hold within," said Kim Danger, Adult and Youth Program Director. This year’s event features leadership experts, panel discussions, professional development, and more—something women of all ages can learn from. “Our overall theme of the conference is strong women lift others up, and we do that through passion, power, and purpose." "We have an amazing line up of speakers, they’re all going to address that in their own way.” Speakers at the conference include Robyn Davis, who is speaking on girls' ability to influence, Priscilla Coffee, who is sharing about the significance of self-care, and Kathryn Lancioni, who will encourage attendees to discover their own strengths.
Beth Dittbenner, Co-Chair of the YWCA Board and Chair of the Leadership Conference Committee added, “The topics that we cover almost resonates with almost everyone. It might a different perspective, but it resonates with almost everyone.” In light of the health pandemic, the event will be held in a new virtual format. The format does have a bright side, however, as it makes inviting women from far away a new possibility. “It has truly brought together a huge network of individuals that maybe otherwise wouldn’t have met each other.”
The event will run from 8:30AM to noon, but those who have time conflicts will have access to a recording which they can view at their convenience. “In case you’re not able to watch the entire thing or even need to view it at a different time, you’re able to do that,” said Dittbenner.
After nearly a decade, Danger still sees how the annual conference continues to uplift women in our community. “When we lift one person up, we [know] everyone rises, right?”
