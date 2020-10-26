Mankato YWCA to host annual Women’s Leadership Conference virtually

“You know sometimes, as women, we need reminders of the power we hold within," said Kim Danger, Adult and Youth Program Director. This year’s event features leadership experts, panel discussions, professional development, and more—something women of all ages can learn from. “Our overall theme of the conference is strong women lift others up, and we do that through passion, power, and purpose." "We have an amazing line up of speakers, they’re all going to address that in their own way.” Speakers at the conference include Robyn Davis, who is speaking on girls' ability to influence, Priscilla Coffee, who is sharing about the significance of self-care, and Kathryn Lancioni, who will encourage attendees to discover their own strengths.