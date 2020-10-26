Mavericks claim No. 4 spot in USCHO preseason poll

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — College hockey preseason rankings were released Monday, and the Minnesota State Mavericks men’s team is right near the top of the list.
The Mavericks come in at No. 4 in the USCHO Division I preseason poll, trailing only No. 1 North Dakota, No. 2 Boston College and No. 3 ranked Minnesota Duluth.
The Mavericks won the WCHA regular-season title last season, while putting together a 31-5-2 record.
The only other team from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association ranks in the Top 20 is No. 16 Bemidji State.
The WCHA regular season is currently delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the conference has yet to announce when the start of the season will take place.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.