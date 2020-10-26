MDH: four additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 1,578 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,578 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 135,372.
There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 2,353. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,649.
There are 120,421 people who are no longer isolated.
9,588 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,558 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,710,177.
Governor Tim Walz plans to join the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon
The governor plans to discuss his meeting with the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House, Dr. Deborah Birx.
Governor Walz will also provide updates on the state’s response to COVID-19. That briefing takes place at 2:00 p.m.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 763 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 116,604.
There have been two additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,645.
88,051 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
940,330 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
